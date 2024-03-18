type here...
Kasoa: 26-year-old pragya rider's manhood vanishes after greeting a shoemaker

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Kasoa 26-year-old pragya rider's manhood vanishes after greeting a shoemaker
A piece of shocking news from Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana confirms the mysterious disappearance of a pragya rider’s manhood.

As reported, Yusif Bukari, a 21-year-old Pragya rider, is said to have lost his manhood shortly after exchanging pleasantries with a shoemaker at Kasoa overhead.

Kasoa 26-year-old pragya rider's manhood vanishes after greeting a shoemaker

According to sources, the shoemaker is a ritualist – Hence he intended to use the pragya rider’s manhood for sika duro.

The two men broke into a severe fight and were separated by witnesses who were present at the scene.

The suspect has been arrested and handed over to Kasoa Central District Police Command for further investigations after receiving some beatings.

