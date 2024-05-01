Kasoa: Soldier man shot to death in his car over land while two other military men also flee for their lives (Video)

A military officer, believed to be in his late 30s, lost his life in a violent altercation over land rights at Kasoa Millennium City.

Two other officers narrowly escaped death after a sub-chief allegedly opened fire on them in front of the district police station

The incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute over land ownership. It was reported that the brother of one of the military officers had purchased land on behalf of the officers.

However, attempts to develop the land were consistently thwarted by a group led by an alleged land guard.

In a bid to find a resolution, the deceased officer and his companions visited the disputed land, only to find another group already working on it.

Despite their attempts to restore calm and seek intervention from the police, tensions escalated.

According to the alleged landowner, the officers decided to lodge another complaint at the Millennium City District Police Command.

However, upon learning that their initial complaint had been forwarded to the Central East Regional Police Command, they set off to follow up on the matter.

As they departed for the regional police command, the sub chief reportedly attempted to stop them. When the officers refused to comply, he allegedly drew a pistol and opened fire on their vehicle.

Tragically, one officer was fatally wounded, while the others narrowly escaped harm.

Kofi Asmah, the owner of 21st Century Construction Company, who sold the land in question, has accused the police at Millennium City of failing to address the situation effectively due to alleged corruption within their ranks.