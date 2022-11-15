- Advertisement -

Just weeks after a man got himself electrocuted to death at Kasoa, another man picked up the same inspiration.

This time around, the man climbed up the telecommunication pole in the area in an attempt to get himself electrocuted to death.

It took the swift intervention of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to turn off the power in order to stop the attempted suicide.

As a result, the distraught man whose decision to kill himself stemmed from the unbearable load of hardship he could no longer shoulder was seen hanging loosely on the pole.

This comes weeks after a man from Kasoa climbed a high-tension pole, and got electrocuted to death with the same explanation that he could bear the hardship in the country.

