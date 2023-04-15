Keche Joshua sends strong warning to lookalikes, threatens to beat them up

- Advertisement -

Keche Joshua of Keche fame has threatened to take drastic punitive measures against any lookalike who tries to impersonate their brand and music.

Following the lookalike craze, where some individuals have gained social media clout for looking like and mimicking some artists, Joshau believes the ‘nonsense must stop.”

Ranting in a video he shared online, Keche Joshua said it hurts to see others use your MSUC for their personal benefits after you had toiled to make them.

Therefore, he added, any lookalike who would want to hide the cloak of sharing a resemblance with the Keche duo to use their brand or music will have a lot to answer.

He insisted that the individual must be ready to get himself beaten to a pulp, as that could only serve as a deterrent to many others who have sprung up.

The lookalikes have already gained prominence, with several top media houses granting them free interviews. Many believe they serve as a threat to the careers of the artists involved and thus must be stopped.

Medikal had reacted and was brazenly told by the lookalike that he must shut up and allow for a part of his fame to be shared by others.