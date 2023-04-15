type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKeche Joshua sends strong warning to lookalikes, threatens to beat them up
Entertainment

Keche Joshua sends strong warning to lookalikes, threatens to beat them up

By Bra Stash
- Advertisement -

Keche Joshua of Keche fame has threatened to take drastic punitive measures against any lookalike who tries to impersonate their brand and music.

Following the lookalike craze, where some individuals have gained social media clout for looking like and mimicking some artists, Joshau believes the ‘nonsense must stop.”

Ranting in a video he shared online, Keche Joshua said it hurts to see others use your MSUC for their personal benefits after you had toiled to make them.

Therefore, he added, any lookalike who would want to hide the cloak of sharing a resemblance with the Keche duo to use their brand or music will have a lot to answer.

Read This: Medikal, Kuami Eugene & King Promise Lookalike fire Back AMG Medikal for insulting them

He insisted that the individual must be ready to get himself beaten to a pulp, as that could only serve as a deterrent to many others who have sprung up.

The lookalikes have already gained prominence, with several top media houses granting them free interviews. Many believe they serve as a threat to the careers of the artists involved and thus must be stopped.

Medikal had reacted and was brazenly told by the lookalike that he must shut up and allow for a part of his fame to be shared by others.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, April 15, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    91.8 ° F
    91.8 °
    91.8 °
    58 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Sat
    90 °
    Sun
    88 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News