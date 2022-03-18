type here...
Kelvyn Boy re-arrested for assaulting his baby mama

By Lizbeth Brown
Kelvyn Boy folding arms
Ghanaian Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Brown known in showbiz circles at Kelvyn Boy has reportedly been rearrested after he appeared in court today.

According to reports, the ‘Yawa No Dey’ crooner was arrested after the Adenta Circuit Court dismissed his case earlier today.

Kelvyn Boy was arrested on 22nd February 2022 for assaulting his baby mama with iron rods.

The musician was later granted a 200,000 cedis bail by the Adenta Circuit Court after he was remanded in police custody.

Kelvyn Boy and his baby mama appeared in court today, 18th March 2022 but th3 case was dismissed over lack of evidence.

According to a report by Angel TV, Kelvyn Boy was arrested as soon as he stepped out of the court room as a new assault case was filed against him.

It was revealed that the ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker allegedly assaulted his baby mama again after he was granted bail.

Listen to the audio below;

The musician has therefore been denied bail and will reappear before the court on 21st March 2022.

