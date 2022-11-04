- Advertisement -

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has responded to disgruntled Ghanaians who have heaved hot coals on his head and called for his resignation over the country’s worsening economic state.

Speaking to members of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) on Thursday, Mr Ofori-Atta said he has felt the ‘pain and aches’ but is more concerned about how the country overcomes its challenges.

“You have a Finance Minister who has gone through all the pains and aches, and nobody can really come and say ‘we don’t understand what we’re doing’,” he stated.

Over the past weeks, Ken Ofori-Atta has been under intense pressure to step down over what is believed to be gross mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.

Members of his own party, including some Majority MPs, have also thrown their weight behind the calls and have threatened to boycott government business if he is not sacked.

But Mr Ofori-Atta has expressed confidence in the country, saying it is purposed for greatness.

“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana; we can do it and we should do it. The question is ‘what resources do we have’ and ‘how we’re going to deploy them in the nation that we have’?

“… and how do we stand firm in very difficult circumstances by being very confident that the nation is purposed for greatness and you are blessed to have the opportunity to lead where we are going.”