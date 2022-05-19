type here...
Kevin Taylor goes after Nana Aba Anamoah once again
Entertainment

Kevin Taylor goes after Nana Aba Anamoah once again

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Aba Anamoah - Kevin Ekow Taylor
Loudmouth political and social media critic, Kevin-Ekow Taylor has launched another scathy attack on Nana Aba Anamoah once again.

To all intents and purposes, it’s clear that Kevin Taylor shares a personal loathe for Nana Aba because this is not the first time he has attacked the astute media personality.

According to Kevin Taylor in a new video that has since gone rife on the local digital space, Nana Aba Anamoah has turned GH-One into a brothel.

He also rained all sorts of insults on Nana Aba Anamoah after accusing her of being a pimp.

Recall that about three months ago, Kevin Taylor attacked Nana Aba Anamoah for still being unmarried although she’s over 40.

