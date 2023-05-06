- Advertisement -

KiDi made a surprise appearance at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards having disappeared from the music scene for many months.

But not everyone was impressed with his stage performance on the music night at the Grand Arena on Saturday, 6 April 2023.

KiDi called off his “Golden Boy” North American tour and backed down from all public events in February because he was unwell.

Just weeks into March, rumours went rife that the “Touch It” hitmaker was down with a stroke and under intense medical supervision.

The reports were disputed by his management in a statement on Twitter, which was later backed by a series of videos to confirm he’s indeed not immobile.

For his comeback, KiDi was the first artiste to grace the stage for a moment that only lasted for only about 5 minutes – one of the shortest and most unimpressive displays we have seen of him in his music career.

However, KiDi couldn’t move the crowd like he always does with his energetic performance at the biggest music awards event in Ghana.

Evidently, the musician was not fully fit but seems to have come out to perform to prove a point to everyone in doubt about his health status.

The ladies were disappointed in their SUGAR DADDY while many of his fans and followers took to social media to react.

Others were indeed happy to see KiDi back on stage amidst the reports and rumors.

Below are some of the comments sampled from Twitter

kIDI Performance 70%. i think he's not 100% well. Yes. because he was not sounding like the KIDI i know vocally. Maybe that was why he did not do 100% live. Yes pic.twitter.com/YcZE1zmCRv — Unruly King ? (@unrulyking00) May 6, 2023

KiDi is not fully recovered. He was dragged to come perform to prove a point. Keep praying for him. #Vgma2023 pic.twitter.com/70PG2jKnyH — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) May 6, 2023

This kidi performance dier you people no sure say ebe the look alike? — Mr Asabere ?? (@AsabereRoland) May 6, 2023

The voice, the energy no dey 100 yet. We’re just glad to have you back Kidi ?? — Ab. (@AbeikuLytle) May 6, 2023

If I be Kidi like i go shy waaa cos see the performance your little brother is putting up.

When we talk you’ll say your liver. Nkwasiasem saaaa — Bobos (@bompata_krachi) May 6, 2023

Ghanaian audience will always make performances look boring. See as them all make quiet as Kidi dey perform. Don’t they watch Nigeria award schemes? — Kobi?? (@kobiwaynejr) May 6, 2023