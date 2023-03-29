- Advertisement -

King Nasir who is already in Ghana for his atopa bout with Ghanaian socialite Shugatiti has already started making enemies for himself.

Blogger Nkonkonsa real name Eugene Osafo Nkansah yesterday celebrated his 40th birthday and was receiving wishes from people all over social media.

Shugatiti happened to be one of the people who shared photos of Nkonkonsa on their timeline to wish him a happy birthday.

Sharing his photo she captioned it: “You guys should help me wish my husband a happy birthday @nkonkonsa”

After her post, King Nasir responded to the caption asking if he was the guy who couldn’t make her cum after their atopa.

His response reads: “This is the guy that can’t make you c*m?”

From all indications the adult film star is not going to rest until he makes Shugatiti reach orgasm and failure to do that means he is going to be trolled.

The much-anticipated atopa-match is scheduled to happen with talks still ongoing between the two and fans are eager to experience this moment which according to King Nasir is going to be pay-per-view.

