There seems to be a misunderstanding between nudist Shugatiti and her ‘pono’ boyfriend King Nasir over their intended ‘pono’ match.

Readers would remember that Shugatiti in an interview bragged about not having an orgasm despite sleeping with numerous men.

Following this, King Nasir who is an adult-film actor volunteered to help Shuagatiti which even generated a heated debate on social media with fans of both Shugatiti and King Nasir routing for their favourite.

Fast forward, the issue has been laid to rest until recently when Shugatiti shared a video with a caption asking her fans to choose between musician Gambo or King Nasir.

She posted: “Ohk let’s settle this @gambo_ii or @KingNasirXXX.

See the screenshot below:

Shuagtiti

After her post, people started reading meanings into it with some claiming maybe King Nasir has been pestering Shugatiti for a relationship.

This forced the adult film actor to come out and state that he has no interest in dating Shugatiti as some people believe stating that he is only interested in making her have an orgasm and that’s all.

He further mentioned that Gambo can have Shugatiti for himself since there is no need in settling anything between them.

He responded: “There’s nothing to settle, he can have you…I don’t wanna date you. The only reason I’m entertaining this is to prove I can make you orgasm since you publicly claimed you’ve never had one in your entire life.”

See the screenshot of his post below:

King Nasir

