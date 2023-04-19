King Promise’s lookalike ‘exposed’ for neglecting his wife and two children

- Advertisement -

Robest GH, the look-alike of singer King Promise from Ghana has been accused of neglecting his wife and children.

For over 5 days now, King Promise’s look-alike has been trending on social media after Medikal issued a stern warning and insulted and described all the lookalikes as lazy men.

A new trending report about Robest GH that has taken over social media trends alleges that the upcoming musician has neglected his wife and children.

According to popular Tiktoker who is simply known as Pinto GH on the social media platform, Robest GH has two children.

While ‘firing’ Robest GH during a TikTok live session, Pinto GH additionally claimed that King Promise’s lookalike is a lazy and irresponsible man.

Pinto GH also professed that Robest GH has refused to take care of his children and left them at the mercy of his unemployed wife who struggles to feed herself and their innocent children.

Although Robest GH initially denied having kids but after some time, he admitted that he’s indeed a father of two.

By the time Pinto was done speaking, King Promise’s lookalike was unable to speak. He attempted to but began to stammer until the end of the recording.

Meanwhile, aside from Medikal, a lot of social media users have bashed the sensational lookalikes to stop imitating famous Ghanaian musicians, on the basis that they share similar facial characteristics.

