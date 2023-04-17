Richard aka Rovers GH who is the look-alike of Ghanaian artiste King Promise has pleaded with the musician to get him an apartment in Trassaco.

For some weeks now, the story of lookalikes has been trending on social media with some people expressing concerns about this new trend.

It has been alleged that these lookalikes are booked to perform at shows and they end up getting paid for performing the songs of the main artiste without seeking their permission.

Also Read: Ship dealer pays for the release of 9 prisoners

But the King Promise look-alike has denied the allegation saying though he is the look-alike of the musician, he never performs his songs but rather he(Rovers Gh) is also a musician so he performs his songs.

Speaking in an interview with Ghpage TV, he disclosed that though he is yet to meet King Promise, he wants the musician to get him a place to stay in Trassaco.

According to him, he doesn’t mean he wants a single room in the chosen area but rather an apartment with a huge and comfy bed for him to sleep on so he can have peace of mind and do his look-alike job well.

Also Read: Medikal, Kuami Eugene & King Promise Lookalike fire Back AMG Medikal for insulting them

Watch the video below:

He also mentioned that even though the musician has dashed him a phone he believes he needs to do more and that includes getting him the apartment.

Read More: Ministry of Health directs staff not to use the office elevators