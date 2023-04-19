type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKing Promise's lookalike 'exposed' for neglecting his wife and two children
Entertainment

King Promise’s lookalike ‘exposed’ for neglecting his wife and two children

By Armani Brooklyn
King Promise's lookalike 'exposed' for neglecting his wife and children
- Advertisement -

Robest GH, the look-alike of singer King Promise from Ghana has been accused of neglecting his wife and children.

For over 5 days now, King Promise’s look-alike has been trending on social media after Medikal issued a stern warning and insulted and described all the lookalikes as lazy men.

A new trending report about Robest GH that has taken over social media trends alleges that the upcoming musician has neglected his wife and children.

READ ALSO: I want to get Medikal arrested – King Promise look-alike

According to popular Tiktoker who is simply known as Pinto GH on the social media platform, Robest GH has two children.

While ‘firing’ Robest GH during a TikTok live session, Pinto GH additionally claimed that King Promise’s lookalike is a lazy and irresponsible man.

Pinto GH also professed that Robest GH has refused to take care of his children and left them at the mercy of his unemployed wife who struggles to feed herself and their innocent children.

Although Robest GH initially denied having kids but after some time, he admitted that he’s indeed a father of two.

By the time Pinto was done speaking, King Promise’s lookalike was unable to speak. He attempted to but began to stammer until the end of the recording.

Meanwhile, aside from Medikal, a lot of social media users have bashed the sensational lookalikes to stop imitating famous Ghanaian musicians, on the basis that they share similar facial characteristics.

READ ALSO: I want King Promise to get me an apartment at Trassaco – Lookalike

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 19, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    70 %
    2.6mph
    0 %
    Wed
    89 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News