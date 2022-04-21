“Students used fees to stake bets” – KNUST management explains reason for deferment

- Advertisement -

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) administration has stated why they asked over 6,000 students to postpone their classes.

They claim that some of the students who are affected are playing games with them.

According to the University’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, some students have invested their fees in businesses such as betting, purchasing automobiles for online ride-hailing services, and running a bakery.

“The problem we have now is that a number of students are playing games with the University. For example, they use their school fees to buy cars for Uber, others are using it to set up bakeries, and others are also using it for betting, and we have evidence.”

“Some parents have even sent us audio where students have received the fees but have refused to pay or simply trading with the money.”