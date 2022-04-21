type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNews"Students used fees to stake bets" - KNUST management explains reason for...
News

“Students used fees to stake bets” – KNUST management explains reason for deferment

By Albert
- Advertisement -

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) administration has stated why they asked over 6,000 students to postpone their classes.

They claim that some of the students who are affected are playing games with them.

According to the University’s Public Relations Officer, Dr Daniel Norris Bekoe, some students have invested their fees in businesses such as betting, purchasing automobiles for online ride-hailing services, and running a bakery.

“The problem we have now is that a number of students are playing games with the University. For example, they use their school fees to buy cars for Uber, others are using it to set up bakeries, and others are also using it for betting, and we have evidence.”

“Some parents have even sent us audio where students have received the fees but have refused to pay or simply trading with the money.”

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 21, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    94 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News