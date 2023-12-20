type here...
KOD promises Tyrone Marhguy GHC3,000 worth of shopping for scoring 8As in WASSCE – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Celebrated Ghanaian fashion designer and media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has congratulated Tyrone Marghuy on his accomplishments in the just ended WASSCE and has offered him a shopping gift worth GHC 3,000.

The CEO of the clothing line Nineteen 57, and the founder of the annual fashion and music event Rhythms on Da Runway publicly praised Marghuy and told him about the gift he had arranged for him on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

Congratulations to MOTOWN RASTA! GHC3,000.00 worth of shopping for you at NINETEEN57 this Christmas. My Motown peeps pls connect him. Only Rasta can liberate the people!

This comes after celebrated reggae dancehall crooner, Stonebwoy also gifted Tyrone Iras Marhguy 10 VIP tickets to his most anticipated Bhim Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Check out KOD’s post below

