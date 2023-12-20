KOD promises Tyrone Marhguy GHC3,000 worth of shopping for scoring 8As in WASSCE – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian fashion designer and media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD) has congratulated Tyrone Marghuy on his accomplishments in the just ended WASSCE and has offered him a shopping gift worth GHC 3,000.

The CEO of the clothing line Nineteen 57, and the founder of the annual fashion and music event Rhythms on Da Runway publicly praised Marghuy and told him about the gift he had arranged for him on his Facebook page.

READ ALSO; Stonebwoy gifts Tyrone Marhguy 10 VIP tickets to Bhim Concert – PHOTO

He wrote:

“Congratulations to MOTOWN RASTA! GHC3,000.00 worth of shopping for you at NINETEEN57 this Christmas. My Motown peeps pls connect him. Only Rasta can liberate the people!”

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

This comes after celebrated reggae dancehall crooner, Stonebwoy also gifted Tyrone Iras Marhguy 10 VIP tickets to his most anticipated Bhim Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Check out KOD’s post below