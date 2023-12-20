Stonebwoy gifts 10 VIP tickets to Tyrone Marhguy for bagging 8A’s and making Rastas proud – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Reggae-Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has taken pride in his fellow Rastafarian, Tyrone Iras Marhguy following his sterling performance in the 2023 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as reported by Ghpage.com.

Tyrone who is a student of Achimota Senior High School (SHS) passed with straight 8 A’s making him one of the few students to achieve such feet and impressed a huge chunk of Ghanaians.

His results has sparked a flurry of congratulatory messages on social media and Stonebwoy has shared in his glory.

To exhibit his pride, the BHIM nation President rewarded Tyrone with 10 VIP tickets for himself and his friends to attend his forthcoming 5th Dimension album concert.

Stonebwoy said Tyrone’s win is a win for all Rastafarians as they continue to defy the odds and break the stereotype against people with dreadlocks.

Stonebwoy looks forward to having a celebration with Tyrone at the concert.

