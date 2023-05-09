Kofi Adoma returns to Angel FM after his attack and exit last year

- Advertisement -

Last year, media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii parted ways with Accra-based Angel FM, following an attack on his life by some unknown men two months ago.

The CEO of Kofi TV and the host of Angel FM’s morning show was attacked and nearly burnt alive by the yet-identified gang around Old Ashongman.

The men, who were on motorbikes and armed with sharp objects, left injuries on the presenter’s face, arms and shoulders. They reportedly attempted to set him ablaze after pouring some substance believed to be petrol on him.

Following his recovery after spending weeks on admission to the hospital, Kofi Adoma who was the director of news for the Angel Broadcasting Network was expected to return to work, but decided to call it a quit.

He started focusing on his KofiRadio in addition to his KofiTV YouTube channel.

After over 6 months after his exit, Kofi Adoma has returned to Angel FM.

Announcing his come back on radio, ANGEL TV shared a flyer of his show with the caption…

#3somenews is your destination for the latest breaking news and information on the top stories in Ghana, africa, business, entertainment, politics, and more. Join @kofiadomahnwanwani and his team at 5:30PM

