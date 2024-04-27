Kofi Kintaa finally reacts to the deadly death prophecy about him

Award-winning Ghanaian musicain Kofi Kinaata has finally broken the silence over the recent death prophecy made about his life by one Apostle called BB Fredrick.

Recall that in a video that went viral days ago, a man of God was heard foretelling a divine message warning of imminent danger to Kinaata’s life.

In reaction to the things said by the Prophet, Kofi Kinaata in an exclusive interview on Joy Prime’s morning show stated that he has heard a lot of such prophecies about his life.

Kofi Kinaata

Dismissing the prophecy with an air of nonchalance, Kinaata remarked, “I don’t even want to talk about it. That’s what he has seen, and he’s saying it. Maybe me too; I have seen it, and I haven’t come out to say it.”

The “Things Fall Apart” hitmaker added that such prophecies have become a recurring theme in his life, a monthly occurrence since his foray into the music industry.

“I hear this every month, sometimes in a month it would come from different places,” he disclosed.

He ended by stating that he prays about five times a day not because of said prophecies, but because of his own Christian beliefs.