Kojo Antwi’s Kwashieman luxurious mansion goes down in flames (Video)

Late last night, Ghanaian Highlife virtuoso, Kojo Antwi, had his Kwashieman luxury mansion in flames.

A video from the devasting scene that has surfaced on social media shows firefighters doing their best to quench the aggressive fire.

However, despite the efforts of the diligent firefighters, a lot of expensive properties were destroyed by the fire.

The short clip from the incident that has since gone viral on social media has elicited emphatic reactions from Ghanaians both at home and abroad.

It is strongly believed that a lot of fancy high lavish musical pieces of equipment and instruments which were kept in the house were also all destroyed by the fire.

Who Is Kojo Antwi

Kojo Antwi is one of a few true musicians with legendary status, spectacular stagecraft and a positive, uplifting appeal in Afro Pop and World Music today”

The Maestro, as he is affectionately called by fans, has proven year in year out that he is at the top of his game.

Tracks from his previous albums are still fresh in many minds and rank among the most requested on radio and television.

There is no performing Ghanaian band in a city, town or village that does not play a Kojo Antwi song.

His sound is compelling, not run-of-the-mill. His compositions are original and his music is fresh, not copyright-evading, copy-cat beats.

Be it for dancing, cruising, thinking or relaxing KOJO ANTWI’s Afro Pop music is well-written, well-produced and, most of all, well-received by his world-wide audience.

His outstanding contribution to music has been rewarded with impressive sales in a challenging music industry, commissions for commercial and public service campaigns, international festival invitations and numerous awards.

Since 1989 he has bagged over 30 Awards. Notable among his gongs are national Awards for Recording Artiste of the year, Song of the year, Musician of the year, Best Solo Ariste, Songwriter of the year, Outstanding Music Personality of the year, Music personality for the promotion of tourism, Record Album of the year.

Mr Music Man as he used to be known in the 90s has also been honoured internationally notable among them The Kora Awards Best Male Artiste- West Africa, nomination in BET’s Best International Act category for 2010, and Recognition for the promotion of culture and tradition through music.