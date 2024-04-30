Kojo Dartey faces 20 years jail term for smuggling guns into Ghana – DETAILS

Ghanaian Major Kojo Owusu Dartey, serving in the U.S. Army, has been found guilty of smuggling weapons from the United States to Ghana.

This conviction follows a collaborative effort between U.S. and Ghanaian authorities, uncovering an international arms trafficking network.

Dartey, the implicated officer, is charged with multiple offences including dealing firearms without a license, smuggling goods, and providing false information.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley praised the coordinated efforts of agencies like the Ghana Revenue Authority and the International Cooperation Unit Office of the Attorney-General of Ghana.

The involvement of agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) further underscored the importance of this joint investigation in combating illicit activities.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) intercepted the weapons and notified U.S. authorities, leading to Dartey’s arrest.

A federal grand jury convicted the 42-year-old Ghanaian on several charges related to firearms dealing, illegal exportation, making false statements, and conspiracy.

Dartey faces a potential sentence of 20 years in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for July 23rd, 2024.

Notably, Dartey gained notoriety in Ghana following a heated exchange over the pronunciation of his name during an interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV.

The weapons were smuggled from the port of Baltimore in Maryland to Tema in Accra, concealed within blue barrels containing rice and household goods.