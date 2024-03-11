type here...
News
News

“Kromfuo” – Video of old women crying and cursing John Kumah for stealing their lands resurfaces after his death

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Following the tragic death of NPP’s John Kumah, an old video that has resurfaced on social media captures the moment a set of aggrieved women stormed a site to cry and curse John Kumah for stealing their lands.

In the old video that has regained massive momentum on social media and has since been linked to the death of Ghana’s Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

The angry women were filmed wearing red bandages and holding schnapps calling the late Minister a thief as they rained curses on him for “stealing” their lands.

Thief - Video of old women crying and cursing John Kumah for stealing their lands resurfaces after his death

According to the women, John Kumah has connived with their family head to buy their over 1 acre of land for just a mere Ghc 10,000.

The pained women rained massive curses on him by employing the services of the river bodies in their hometown and further asked him to go and ask Asafo Market women ho notorious they can be when pushed to the wall.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time John Kumah was accused of forcefully using his power to grab the lands of innocent people.

Last year, an elderly woman also went viral on social media while accusing John Kumah pf stealing her land.

The crying old woman alleged that John Kumah acquired her land under the pretence of a government project, but instead, he was using it for his private business.

The visibly upset woman passionately demanded the return of her land, expressing her outrage and determination to expose the deputy minister’s actions.

Source:GHpage

