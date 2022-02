- Advertisement -

Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene has been left in awe after he crashed his gold-plated Range Rover.

The ‘Bumper’ hitmaker who shared a video of the car questioned how he crashed the car because he couldn’t understand how it happened.

From the video sighted, the side of the Range Rover could be seen scratched.

Watch the video below:

The Range Rover happens to be the gift he received from the CEO of Angel Group of companies Dr Kwaku Oteng as a way of appreciating him.