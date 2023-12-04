Kuami Eugene made me cook for him out of the Ghc 400 salary he was paying me – Mary fires again

- Advertisement -

Mary, the former house help of Ghanaian hiplife highlights artist Kuami Eugene, continues to make waves with allegations against her former employer.



In a recent interview, Mary shed light on her side of the story, refuting claims of ingratitude and providing insight into her experiences while working for the music sensation.

Contrary to public perception, Mary began by asserting that she is not an ungrateful person, countering the narrative that has surrounded her since she departed from Kuami Eugene’s household.



She detailed how she utilized the money Kuami Eugene paid her for cooking services, offering a glimpse into the dynamics of their professional relationship.

Mary-and-Kuami-Eugene

Mary went on to share a specific incident that fueled the breakdown in her working relationship with Kuami Eugene.



She recounted a day when she was exhausted from a long day of cooking.

Unfortunately, she unintentionally left a pot of soup unattended, resulting in it being burnt.



When this mishap occurred, Mary claimed that Kuami Eugene insisted she use her own money to prepare another soup to replace the burnt one.

And because of this, she was forced to use a part of the Ghc 400 salary she was receiving to prepare the new soup.

About a week ago, the relationship between Ghanaian hiplife artist, Kwame Eugene, and his housekeeper, Mary ended on a rather sad note.

According to Mary in a recent interview, Kuami Eugene used to pay her 400 cedis and increased it to 600 cedis after two years of working for him.

However, due to some unforeseen circumstances and misunderstandings, Kuami Eugene kicked her out of his house.

Sometime last year, Kuami Eugene expressed his admiration for Mary. Mary has been featured in some of his TikTok videos and songs. He even wrote some songs for her.

But it seems the crime she committed against him hurt him so much he decided to fire her.