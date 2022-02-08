type here...
Kuami Eugene proves there’s money in music as he puts his lavish bedroom on full display for the first time (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Kuami Eugene
Self-styled Ghanaian rockstar, Kuami Eugene – Has put his luxury and modern bedroom on full display for the first time.

Kuami Eugene is amongst the few celebrities who rarely shows off their assets and prefers to keep a low profile.

In this video, the singer was happily playing inside his exquisite bedroom which is decorated to its finest core.

From his bed down to his furniture are all of the exceptional quality and beauty.

His gigantic wardrobe also didn’t miss in action as it stood magnificently in the corner of his bedroom.

Roughly, the things in Kuami Eugene’s bedroom alone is estimated to cost between GHC 70,000-100,000.

Indeed, there’s money in music if you find the right management.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GhPage

