Kudus is our Star Boy, it was a great to have him back – Antoine Semenyo praises

Black Stars goal poacher, Antoine Semenyo has hailed his teammate, Mohammed Kudus on the impact he had on the Black Stars upon his return.

According to him, the West Ham star is the live blood of the Ghanaian team and it was refreshing to have him back.

Antoine Semenyo who is delighted to have the West Ham man in the squad said it was great to have the ‘star boy’ back.

“He is one of our best players. He is the star boy. He gets on the ball, creates stuff, and scores goals like he did today. It was a great addition to have him,” he said.

Mohammed Kudus missed Ghana’s opening group game against Cape Verde in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

After recovering from his injury, he featured for the Black Stars in the showdown against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Thursday night.

On his return, Mohammed Kudus scored a brace and helped Ghana to pick a point after a 2-2 draw.