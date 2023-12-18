Better than Ronaldo’s suiiii; Kudus Mohammed explains his goal celebration and what it signifies – VIDEO

- Advertisement -

It’s certain many people are curious about the true meaning and inspiration to Mohammed Kudus’ goal celebration which has recently become a talk of town just like Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘suuuiiiii’.

Mohammed Kudus has embraced his role at West Ham United, not only achieving success on the field but also bringing a unique goal celebration that has piqued the interest of fans.

Aside from his on-field accomplishments, what distinguishes Kudus is his one-of-a-kind goal celebration, one that has never been done by any football player before him.

When the Ghanaian international scores, he does a specific routine, running towards the advertising board, taking a seat, and proudly folding his arms.

The celebration has come to represent Kudus Mohammed’s symbol at West Ham United.

On Sunday, December 17, Kudus extended his goal celebration by scoring a brace for West Ham United against Wolverhampton Wonderers.

In an interview with aired on Westham TV and shared on their social media platforms, Kudus explained the reason behind the celebration, claiming it does not have meaning or name.

“Obviously when you get to this level people try to read deeper meanings to it,” Kudus said.

“(But) this don’t mean anything bro!,” he added laughing. I’m just taking a deep breath, it means nothing to me, I’m just sitting down to take a deep breath. Yea you know (from working hard in the game)”—Kudus added.

Checkout the video below