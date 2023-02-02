Kumawood actress, Eunice Oheneba Aseidu has recounted the horrors she endured throughout her failed marriage before breaking free.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Emelia Brobbey on her Okukuseku Show, the actress who now stays in the UK disclosed that her husband refused to sleep in the house the night after their wedding.

Her marital woes deepened after got pregnant with her third child and he wanted her to abort it.

Because she refused to terminate the pregnancy, she started maltreating her and even went as far as starving their kids.

According to Eunice, she was very broke during that period because her husband had access to all her accounts and he had frozen them.

The Actress seized the opportunity to engage in menial jobs in order to feed herself and her family.

She later enrolled in School where she studied Care Management. That, she said has been her saviour and second chance.

She is currently a professional Care Manager and owner of a production studio in Ghana

