Kwadaso SDA nursing training students in viral atopa video suspended

News

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
The Kwadaso SDA nursing training students involved in the viral atopa video have been suspended by the school’s authorities.

During an interview on Kumasi-based OTEC FM, the Public Relations Officer for the school, Mr Williams Adinkra, clarified the details regarding the disciplinary action which have been taken against the students involved in the recent incident.

According to Mr. Adinkra, three first-year students have been given a one-year suspension as a consequence of their involvement in the incident.

The decision was made after a meeting with the school’s disciplinary committee, during which the students admitted their offence.

Mr. Adinkra further emphasized that the sexual encounter depicted in the video actually took place off-campus, contrary to initial reports that suggested it occurred on the school premises.

“We met the three students immediately after the video surfaced online and they admitted the offence, the first two persons who were the ones who engaged in the sex bout and captured it in a video said they did it while on vacation,” the PRO explained.

He further stated, “According to our investigation, the third person, who allegedly released the video, downloaded it from the girl’s phone and later demanded Ghc5,000 from her.”

Subsequently, when the girl failed to provide the demanded amount, the video was released online and went viral on social media.

As a consequence, all three students involved have been given a one-year suspension. Additionally, the student responsible for releasing the video will face further disciplinary action upon their return to the college.

“While the three are all serving a one-year suspension, the one who released the video will be deboardinised upon their return.”

    Source:GHpage

