Entertainment

Kwadwo Sheldon flaunts the interior of his 98% complete luxury mansion

By Armani Brooklyn
Award-winning Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has taken to the internet to celebrate a new enviable milestone in his life.

The entertainment critic who is now a landlord has shown off his new state-of-the-art mansion.

At the moment, arrays of congratulatory messages have taken over the comments section of the tweet the CEO of Kwadwo Sheldon Media shared on the microblogging platform.

Taking to the internet to break the good news with his followers, Kwadwo Sheldon shared a short clip of the interior of his 90% complete mansion.

Kwadwo Sheldon has exquisite taste for interior designs, the rooms of his house are designed with shades of grey and oyster white.

He’s a firm believer that contemporary art and designs go out of style but somehow traditional designs last forever, the reason he chose plain designs in squares and not circles.

Watch the video below to know more…

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under Kwadwo’s tweet…

    Source:Ghpage

