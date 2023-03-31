- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has taken to the internet to celebrate a new enviable milestone in his life.

The entertainment critic who is now a landlord has shown off his new state-of-the-art mansion.

At the moment, arrays of congratulatory messages have taken over the comments section of the tweet the CEO of Kwadwo Sheldon Media shared on the microblogging platform.

Taking to the internet to break the good news with his followers, Kwadwo Sheldon shared a short clip of the interior of his 90% complete mansion.

Kwadwo Sheldon has exquisite taste for interior designs, the rooms of his house are designed with shades of grey and oyster white.

He’s a firm believer that contemporary art and designs go out of style but somehow traditional designs last forever, the reason he chose plain designs in squares and not circles.

Watch the video below to know more…

Welcome to a new dispensation ? pic.twitter.com/gEwN57e8ps — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) March 31, 2023

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under Kwadwo’s tweet…

Kaish!! Congratulations!! You for build bball court put inside ?? — Dani ?? (@iamdanielampofo) March 31, 2023

Finally done.. Congrats bro ???? Dingo — ABEIKU ??? (@AbeikuSankofi) March 31, 2023

Nice one. Congratulations — ???? ?? ??? ???? (@nakwaati) March 31, 2023

Congrats Obourba @kwadwosheldon.



This is the beginning of bigger coming your way.



The youth aren’t lazy and they pay their electricity bills too! — #theSafetyGuy???? (@theeddiedebs) March 31, 2023

All be vanity ! — D R I Z Z Y? (@drizzy_szn_) March 31, 2023

