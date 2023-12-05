type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKwadwo Sheldon is a stupid fool, and his parents too - Shatta...
Entertainment

Kwadwo Sheldon is a stupid fool, and his parents too – Shatta Wale loses cool again – PHOTO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Can Hajia Bintu win you a Grammy award? - Kwadwo Sheldon questions Shatta Wale
Sheldon and Shatta Wale
- Advertisement -

Controversial reggae dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has looses his cool on YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon again.

Recall ghpage.com reporting about Kwadwo Sheldon requesting for an apology from the ‘My Level’ hitmaker few hours ago and it seems that didn’t sit well with the artiste who is always correct no matter what.

Shatta Wale took to his Facebook account to dish out his pieces of mind to the YouTuber as both have been on each other’s neck for years now.

READ ALSO: “Shatta Wale must apologise to my parents and I before he’ll be forgiven” – Kwadwo Sheldon

This comes after Kwadwo Sheldon sat with veteran blogger and vlogger, Zionfelix and request for an apology from the Shatta Wale and one for his parents too.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Shatta Wale then came to Facebook and wrote;

Kwadwo Sheldon today I will insult your mother and father and tell them you are a stupid fool.

Check out the post below

TODAY

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Accra
light rain
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.3mph
20 %
Tue
87 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways