Kwadwo Sheldon is a stupid fool, and his parents too – Shatta Wale loses cool again – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Controversial reggae dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale has looses his cool on YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon again.

Recall ghpage.com reporting about Kwadwo Sheldon requesting for an apology from the ‘My Level’ hitmaker few hours ago and it seems that didn’t sit well with the artiste who is always correct no matter what.

Shatta Wale took to his Facebook account to dish out his pieces of mind to the YouTuber as both have been on each other’s neck for years now.

READ ALSO: “Shatta Wale must apologise to my parents and I before he’ll be forgiven” – Kwadwo Sheldon

This comes after Kwadwo Sheldon sat with veteran blogger and vlogger, Zionfelix and request for an apology from the Shatta Wale and one for his parents too.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Shatta Wale then came to Facebook and wrote;

Kwadwo Sheldon today I will insult your mother and father and tell them you are a stupid fool.

Check out the post below