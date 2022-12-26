Kwaku The Traveller named the most streamed Hip-hop/Rap song for 2022

- Advertisement -

The year 2022 would go down in history in the books of Black Sherif aka Blacko as one best years in regard to his musical career.

With just a few days to the official end of the year 2022, the rapper has once again been applauded after his Kwaku the Traveller song came first as the most streamed Hip-Hop/Rap song for the year.

Surprisingly or as fate would have it, the remix of the Kwaku The Traveller song featuring Nigerian superstar Burna Boy came in second in the list released by Turntable Magazine.

Also Read: I requested to be on Sarkodie’s ‘Jamz’ album – Black Sherif confirms

He faced stiff competition from songs like Wait For You by Future featuring Tems and Drake, ArrDee’s Come & Go, Always by Darkoo, Jack Harlow’s First Class, Hustle by Reminisce feat. BNXN fka Buju and D Smoke, JAE5’s Hustle featuring BNXN fka Buju and Dove, Olamide’s Hate Me featuring Wande Coal and Running by Ladipoe featuring Fireboy DML.

See the chart below:

Blacko