Kwasia baa, you don’t know anything – Kumchacha insults Diana Asamoah wotowoto (Video)

Following Diana Asamoah’s description of Kumchacha as a person with low intelligence during an appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz Program.

The controversial man of God has launched a scathing attack on the gospel musician as a rebuttal to her insults.

The feud between the two Christians stemmed from Diana Asamoah’s criticism of veteran musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng for accepting a luxurious prophet Bernard El Bernard.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana, Diana urged Akwasi Boateng to use the vehicle for Uber to generate income.

Kumchacha who was not happy with her proposition, urged Diana to keep her useless advice to herself.

In support, Prophet Kumchacha said the conduct of Diana Asamoah smacks of hypocrisy and double standards.

According to him as someone who also went through hardship, it is unfortunate to mock a colleague battling poverty.

Firing back at Diana Asamoah once again, the controversial prophet cited scriptures from Proverbs to describe Diana’s behaviour as “foolishness”.

According to Kumchacha, all that Diana Asamoah knows to do is to talk and talk yet she has no sense in her big head.

