Kwasia, wo nim nyansa – Bishop Ajagurajah insults Asantewaa basabasa for flaunting her baby bump (Video)

Yesterday, Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa flaunted pictures of her baby bump online.

As believed, Asantewaa shared the baby bump pictures to officially confirm the arrival of her bundle of joy.

Recall that a few months ago, it was reported that Asantewaa who has been in the US since November was said to have welcomed a baby on December 3, 2023.

The news of Asantewaa’s delivery was first shared on social media by US-based Ghanaian popular TikToker, Obaa Cee, who has a close relationship with Asantewaa.

Reacting to the good news, Bishop Ajagurajah has shared a very controversial opinion about baby bump pictures which has been linked to Asantewaa.

According to Bishop Ajagurajah, it’s a curse to share pictures of a pregnant woman on social media.

Speaking in a self-made video, Bishop Ajagurajah emphasised that most people are now suffering in life because their mothers shared baby bump pictures online.

He continued to share that the best time to name a child is in the evening and not the daytime.

The spiritual bulldozer further described ladies who share baby bump pictures online as foolish and lacking common sense.

