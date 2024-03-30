Your Kweku Ananse song is too local and makes no sense- Ghanians reply Amerado

- Advertisement -

Social media users have taken Ghanaian rapper, Amerado Burner to the cleaners after he questioned Telecel Ghana Music Awards, formerly Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Following the release of the TGMA nominations, Amerado took to social media to quiz the organizers of the popular event why they refused to nominate his song, “Kweku Ananse”.

Even though they nominated the remix which featured Fameye, Amerado still does not understand why the original song was not nominated.

According to him, the original song was very popular and spoke to Ghanaians which made them embrace it, even more than the remix.

Netizens took to the comment section of the rapper’s post to do the work of the organizers of the TGMA.

Even though most netizens understand Amerado’s view, others without hesitation took a swipe at him.

According to a netizen, the TGMA failed to nominate the original track of “Kweku Ananse” “Because kweku ananse is too local that’s why so sleep wai”.

Another netizen also advised “No worries, you have to appreciate what you been nominated for, what if non of your songs were not even nominated”.