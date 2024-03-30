type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentYour Kweku Ananse song is too local and makes no sense- Ghanians...
Entertainment

Your Kweku Ananse song is too local and makes no sense- Ghanians reply Amerado

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Social media users have taken Ghanaian rapper, Amerado Burner to the cleaners after he questioned Telecel Ghana Music Awards, formerly Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

READ ALSO: If you are also dreaming of becoming president then you have failed- angry Ghanaians fire Dr. Hassan Ayariga

Following the release of the TGMA nominations, Amerado took to social media to quiz the organizers of the popular event why they refused to nominate his song, “Kweku Ananse”.

Even though they nominated the remix which featured Fameye, Amerado still does not understand why the original song was not nominated.

According to him, the original song was very popular and spoke to Ghanaians which made them embrace it, even more than the remix.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Netizens took to the comment section of the rapper’s post to do the work of the organizers of the TGMA.

Even though most netizens understand Amerado’s view, others without hesitation took a swipe at him.

According to a netizen, the TGMA failed to nominate the original track of “Kweku Ananse” “Because kweku ananse is too local that’s why so sleep wai”.

Another netizen also advised “No worries, you have to appreciate what you been nominated for, what if non of your songs were not even nominated”.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GH PAGE

TODAY

Saturday, March 30, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
86.2 ° F
86.2 °
86.2 °
74 %
3.7mph
84 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
88 °
Wed
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more