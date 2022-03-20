Kwesi, the young man slapped by Afia Schwar during her father's funeral finally speaks up

- Advertisement -

The young man who received a slap from actress Afia Schwarzenegger during her father’s funeral has spoken up.

The man, only known as Kwesi, told Oheneba Media that he has become a laughingstock in his town, with others questioning why he let a woman to smack him.

Kwesi told his side of the tale through tears, explaining that he was invited to the burial by some of his friends because he was a member of the band that provided music for the occasion.

Bandsmen are expected to pick up money sprayed on the dancefloor during funerals and other celebrations, according to Kwesi.

On that same day, he said that he had previously grabbed money from the floor three times with one other member of the band and that this had gone unnoticed.

As a result, Afia Schwarzenegger slapped him in the face for the fourth time.

The victim indicated that he was shocked to his core by what had occurred, especially since people were making fun of him after the incident.

Last weekend, Afia Schwarzenegger, a radio and television celebrity, hosted a memorial service for her late father at the KNUST grounds in Kumasi.

Afia Schwarzenegger was dancing with some friends and relatives who were spraying cash on her in a video posted on Instagram.

A young man joined them on the dance floor while they were dancing. Although it was unclear at the time what he was trying to do, several people on social media guessed that he was bending down to pick up some of the money notes.

Afia Schwarzenegger later claimed that he was caught forcibly stealing money from one of her sisters while she was picking money.

Kwesi, on the other hand, fiercely rejected the charges, claiming that he did not abuse anyone on the funeral grounds in any way.

He added that as he bent to pick up some cash, he noticed another lady doing the same. He then inquired if she was also picking the money for the band.

But, due to the loud music, Kwesi said she couldn’t hear what he said.

During the interview, Kwesi’s sisters requested an apology from Afia Schwarzenegger on behalf of their brother, claiming that he did not deserve such treatment.