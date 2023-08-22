Labourer cuts off the head of his landlord for sleeping with his daughter in Western NR

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A 35-year-old labourer is currently in the grips of the Ghana Police Service for killing his landlord for allegedly sleeping with his daughter.

The incident happened this morning in a village called YAW ANANE” near Sefwi Akaatiso in the Bia West District of the Western North Region.

According to the source, the culprit whose name is unknown suspected his landlord identified as Agya Anto of having an affair with his daughter.

Out of anger, he confronted his landlord to warn him against sleeping with his daughter adding that there would be repercussions if he failed to listen to him.

The threat didn’t go down well, with Agya Anot and it led to a quarrel between the two men and some people came over to separate them.

Fast forward, Agya Anto went to take his birth but out of nowhere the labourer appeared and butchered him cutting off his head in the process.

He was apprehended by the people around and the issue was reported to the Akaatiso Police station who later came in to pick him up.

The Akaatiso police also came to pick up the lifeless body of Agya Anto and have launched an investigation into the matter.

See Photos below: (Viewer discretion is advised)