- Advertisement -

Award-winning Reggae musician and radio personality Blakk Rasta has appealed to the mother of songstress Efya, Nana Adwoa Awindor to get her daughter in rehab as soon as possible.

Efya has been in the news for allegedly getting high on drugs which is gradually killing her musical career and that is a worry for some music lovers.

Though no video of her doing drugs has surfaced on social media yet, some netizens who have had an encounter with her have disclosed that you will know immediately if you see her that she is doing drugs.

Also Read: Avram Ben Moshe accuses Dag Heward Mills of allegedly impregnating his church member

Her mother Nana Adwoa Awindor was in the news last week saying the negative stories about her daughter are really affecting them since investors are pulling away after coming across those stories.

She begged that people stop spreading false stories about her daughter.

But Blakk Rasta on his show has responded to Nana Adwoa Awindor begging her to do the needful by getting Efya into rehab to work on her drug addiction.

According to him, what Nana Adwoa Awindor is doing is using her PR skills to clean her daughter when she is supposed to look for help for Efya who is now hooked on drugs.

Also Read: Stop spreading false stories about Efya – Nana Adwoa Awindor

He mentioned that Efya needs help but if her people continue to ignore her, Ghanaians might wake up one day and hear that Efya is dead and the cause of death is an abuse of drugs.

Watch the video below: