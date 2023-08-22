type here...
Pastors and prayer warriors team up to pray during an event to stop the rain

By Qwame Benedict
A fascinating image from a viral video trending on TikTok shows a group of people at an outdoor event coming together to pray fervently to stop a downpour that was interfering with their activities.

By the time of publishing, the video, which was uploaded by user, had received nearly 400k views.

The footage’s depiction of the crowd’s collective attempt to use prayer to drive away the downpour has sparked a flurry of responses and engagement on social media.

Watch the video below:

Check out some reactions from netizens

SikaBaKwadwoSafo ??: “Common sense shld tell you we are in raining season…Akristofo) paaa dee33 daabi da”

Smart Brain: “How can you stop rain by thunder???”

KingJulien Comedies: “??? You go pray taya”

skyti455: “Ghana aaah nti who discovered this country chai???”

Ranzz: “They made it worse coz it rained the whole day ??…..Abusuapanin vex ??”

bismarkacheampong31: “U shall see them by their fruits ? … concert party ???”

Source:GhPage

