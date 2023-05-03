Lady calls out vice-president’s daughter for paying her only Ghc 384 as her monthly salary

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has called out the vice president’s daughter for paying her a meagre amount after working for her.



According to the lady identified as Vicky Brown, she was contacted to work for the vice president’s daughter as a makeup artist.

READ ALSO: Photos of the beautiful 25-year-old lady who was found dead in her boyfriend’s room



After a successful interview, she didn’t care to discuss salary because she thought she would be paid well since she was working for the vice president’s daughter.



However, after one month, she was given N15,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 384 as salary and told her that it was due to lack of performance.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: 25-year-old lady dies inside her boyfriend’s room (Video)