Lady celebrates 10 years of removing her womb

In as much as many people think having kids is a necessity as a human being, a beautiful and curvaceous Nigerian lady identified as Eve Onyedikachukwu on Facebook has taken to social media to celebrate her decision to remove her womb.

Sharing this on her Facebook page, she revealed that she made the decision ten years ago and does not have any regret since then.

According to her, there was no point in keeping her womb if she was not going to give birth to a child she was incapable of taking care of.

She wrote;

“Today made it 10yrs I took the decision to remove my wômb.

So far no regrets. There’s no point bringing in a ch!ld into this world when you know you’re incapable of taking care of him/her.

Congratulations ? to me”

Check out some of the popular comments gathered under the lady’s trending revelation…

Sunny Plus – Your parents give birth to you,but you refuse to bring other generations through u,wao aunty

OfficiousYunus Suleiman – U just do am bcux of ur olosho work, see excuse abeg

Salihu Odineh Abdulrahaman – If your mom and dad take the same decision you can’t be exit ,so you are not making sense

Lamidi Abubakar Atima – May God deliver you

