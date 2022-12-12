type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady disgraces boyfriend who proposed to her with a brand new car
Lifestyle

Lady disgraces boyfriend who proposed to her with a brand new car

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady disgraces boyfriend who proposed to her with a brand new car
- Advertisement -

Some ladies are very mean and synonymous to the word “parasites”. How can you gladly spend someone’s money when you know that you won’t marry him?

Well, some guys are also the main contributing factors to their own problems. You don’t need a seer to tell you that a girl is into you or your money.

READ ALSO: “You’re not my class, I can’t marry you” – Lady disgraces campus boyfriend who proposed marriage to her after chopping his money (Video)

After paying for rent, school fees, and topping it up with a brand new car, a Nigerian man received the embarrassment of his life after his girlfriend said ‘NO’ to his marriage proposal.

Apparently, the lady has a serious boyfriend and was only tolerating the rich guy because of his money and the soft life he provides for her.

Watch the video below to know more…

sholzy23She get another boyfriend. This guy just won spoil market for her, nonsense boy


mceetwinkoGod bless her and her mindset, pls madarm know am well before anything oh, this days both man and woman get as e be so na Brain Brain ? oga you let her know you before you dey buy Jeep ? too much money ? Asiwaju

moren_morganIf na me I no go gree cause 1 month relationship, definitely the guy de chase clout ni cause wtf, how sure am I pe he won’t collect the car if we later break up


_cici_nitaBut she can just accept in the public
And return the ring to him in private
Instead of embarrassing him like this


tinukevibesna bf i dey find for this comment section

READ ALSO: Lady disgraces boyfriend who proposed to her at the market (Video)

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, December 12, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    85.5 ° F
    85.5 °
    85.5 °
    63 %
    3.4mph
    81 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News