Some ladies are very mean and synonymous to the word “parasites”. How can you gladly spend someone’s money when you know that you won’t marry him?

Well, some guys are also the main contributing factors to their own problems. You don’t need a seer to tell you that a girl is into you or your money.

After paying for rent, school fees, and topping it up with a brand new car, a Nigerian man received the embarrassment of his life after his girlfriend said ‘NO’ to his marriage proposal.

Apparently, the lady has a serious boyfriend and was only tolerating the rich guy because of his money and the soft life he provides for her.

Watch the video below to know more…

sholzy23 – She get another boyfriend. This guy just won spoil market for her, nonsense boy



mceetwinko – God bless her and her mindset, pls madarm know am well before anything oh, this days both man and woman get as e be so na Brain Brain ? oga you let her know you before you dey buy Jeep ? too much money ? Asiwaju

moren_morgan – If na me I no go gree cause 1 month relationship, definitely the guy de chase clout ni cause wtf, how sure am I pe he won’t collect the car if we later break up



_cici_nita – But she can just accept in the public

And return the ring to him in private

Instead of embarrassing him like this



tinukevibes – na bf i dey find for this comment section

