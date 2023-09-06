Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to jubilate after she got a 10-year visa to the US in a matter of just 48 hours.

The lady identified as Lois, she applied for a visa to the US but failed to add the relevant documents to support her application.

Within 48 hours, she got a response that her visa had been approved and when she went to the embassy to pick up her passport she found out she had gotten a 10-year visa to the United States.

Looking shocked she informed the officials that she had not submitted the supporting document to aid her in the visa application but was told it wasn’t necessary.

Sharing a video recording online, she mentioned that she was surprised at the speed her visa was approved without the relevant documents.

She mentioned that had it been some other country it could have taken weeks or months for them to process the application.

Lois explained that maybe she got lucky based on the fact that she was in the UK and applied for a visa in the UK.

She was however quick to join that poverty was really a bad thing and things wouldn’t have been possible if she had no money.

Watch the video below: