In the wake of Hajia4real threatening to speak out to possibly reduce her jail term in the United States, AMG rapper Medikal has declared that he is not rich as some people see him.

Medikal up until now is regarded as one of the richest musicians in the country with some people even raising red flags about how he manages to get his money since doing music doesn’t pay that much.

Some with no evidence or proof have stated that he is a fraud boy aka Sakawa boy aside from doing music and he is just using his musical career to cover up his fraud activities.

Speaking with Presenter Cookie Tee during a Twitter Space discussion, Medikal was asked about his ‘too much’ money in addition to the luxurious cars and house he always displays on social media.

In answering the question, he mentioned that those things he shows off on social media are just props to boost his brand as a musician.

According to him, those things shouldn’t be taken seriously because he is not as rich as people see on social media.

“It’s all props, it’s like the Rambo movie, you see him with guns, shooting and killing, but in real life, he’s in The Bahamas chilling, that’s how it is. So what you see on social media is an illusion. It’s just my brand. I don’t have anything. My fans know that whatever I don’t own, I won’t claim as my own. I’m not rich, I’m trying to survive, I’m a hustler just like everyone else,” he disclosed.

But some people believe he is making that comment because he might be an accomplice of Hajia4Real and is trying to find ways and means to run away from being mentioned in the case.

Troubled socialite Hajia4real a few days ago threatened to speak up because she has had enough of the people she is trying to protect.

She is scheduled to make another court appearance tomorrow and we are waiting to patiently know if she is going to speak out and still maintain her silence and innocence in the case leveled against her.