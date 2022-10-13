- Advertisement -

Following her job resignation and relocation from the US to Ghana, a woman by the name of Abbey is currently trending on TikTok.

Prior to the major relocation, Abbey also sold her car plus other properties and left nothing behind because she has no plans of returning to the US.

In a series of videos that have been spotted on her Tiktok page, Abbey revealed how the whole permanent settlement in Ghana began by first quitting her bog, selling her car and then other properties.

Also, a few videos on her TikTok handle confirms she has married her Ghanaian boyfriend who is the reason behind her relocation to the sub-Saharan African country.

Some people have tagged her decision as reckless and thoughtless but others have argued otherwise and suggested that we should allow people to do what they want with their lives.

Below are some of the reactions from social media users who have come across Abbey’s story and relocation.

Trace Gaskin – The US is increasingly becoming unsafe for people of color. She made her choice respect it. They got nothing but love for us in Ghana.

Nanakwame Ofosu-Gyebi – Which one is the wrong move? Do u think it’s everyone who makes decision without thinking thru it. Some people are in the US who depend on food stamps, but we have Ghanaians who go there and make it big in the US. And we have people who come to make GH to make it big too. It’s all about where your focus is…

Felix Onomade – The man is wicked oo he didn’t tell the lady that still Akufo Addo is the president of gh and finance minister still remains as finance minister? Errr under Akufo Addo regime paaa if this lady is a yam like I will name her olontoyo yam

Nana Boakye Yiadom – A very useless and foolish decision in the name of a wicked emotion called love

Sirin Mataa Da Mijji – Broken heart go reach her soon before he serve her breakfast.