type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady slaps boyfriend for proposing to her inside the church
Lifestyle

Lady slaps boyfriend for proposing to her inside the church

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady slaps boyfriend for proposing to her inside the church
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man’s surprise proposal in the church ended in tragedy as his girlfriend rejected his marriage request not just with words but with harsh actions.

A video making the rounds online shows a beautiful lady neatly dressed in a white crop top and trousers, among other church members receiving a cake from her boyfriend to celebrate her birthday.

In an attempt to pull off a romantic proposal, the boyfriend went on one knee to ask for her hands in marriage on her birthday.

READ ALSO: Girlfriend frames boyfriend she caught cheating on her for robbery

The woman, who was visibly enraged, accused her boyfriend of embarrassing her when she saw him on his knees holding a proposal ring and asked him to stand up.

She went ahead to give him several hot slaps and messed his traditional attire up with cake.

Her church members were shocked as they tried to hold the young lady from fighting her boyfriend.

Watch the video below:

Below are how some social media users who have come across the video have reacted to it…

iamyetundebakarePrivate Proposal is still the best ? because you never can tell if you’ve been dating yourself


mokwuah – I’ve said this before and I’ll sha say it again, don’t propose to someone you haven’t spoken to about marriage. Stop this ‘out of the blue’ nonsense

amazonbae – Why are some ladies always quick to hit a man? ? Don’t you have brothers? Where did the love suddenly disappear to? ????Must you hit him to prove your point?

peachbelzglobal He dodged a bullet. How can you disrespect a man like this because he proposed to you in just 3 months. You would have just walked away ????? and you oga next time commune with the Holy Spirit before you Dey kneel down for back of woman ? abi na just skit sef.. mtcheww

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 6, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Mon
    90 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    84 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News