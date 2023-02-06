- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man’s surprise proposal in the church ended in tragedy as his girlfriend rejected his marriage request not just with words but with harsh actions.

A video making the rounds online shows a beautiful lady neatly dressed in a white crop top and trousers, among other church members receiving a cake from her boyfriend to celebrate her birthday.

In an attempt to pull off a romantic proposal, the boyfriend went on one knee to ask for her hands in marriage on her birthday.

The woman, who was visibly enraged, accused her boyfriend of embarrassing her when she saw him on his knees holding a proposal ring and asked him to stand up.

She went ahead to give him several hot slaps and messed his traditional attire up with cake.

Her church members were shocked as they tried to hold the young lady from fighting her boyfriend.

Watch the video below:

Below are how some social media users who have come across the video have reacted to it…

iamyetundebakare – Private Proposal is still the best ? because you never can tell if you’ve been dating yourself



mokwuah – I’ve said this before and I’ll sha say it again, don’t propose to someone you haven’t spoken to about marriage. Stop this ‘out of the blue’ nonsense

amazonbae – Why are some ladies always quick to hit a man? ? Don’t you have brothers? Where did the love suddenly disappear to? ????Must you hit him to prove your point?

peachbelzglobal – He dodged a bullet. How can you disrespect a man like this because he proposed to you in just 3 months. You would have just walked away ????? and you oga next time commune with the Holy Spirit before you Dey kneel down for back of woman ? abi na just skit sef.. mtcheww