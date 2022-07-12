type here...
Lady slaps boyfriend who proposed to her
Lifestyle

Lady slaps boyfriend who proposed to her

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady slaps boyfriend who proposed to her
I don’t know why some guys deliberately avail themselves to be used as burnt offerings or sacrifices.

Time and time again, almost 90% of public proposals have failed but some men are still yet to learn from the predicament of their fellow guys.

A disturbing video that has gone viral on the internet captures the moment a lady gave her own boyfriend a hefty slap at the mall after he went on his knees to propose marriage to her.

The video which has caused a massive stir on the internet captures the exact moment the guy went on his knees, brought out the engagement ring and received the brutal slap from the lady.

Below are some of the hilarious comments gathered under the video…

@Barrikiso – After that slap, a player was born…..ladies watchout, he ain’t loving again

@Sweing class – I have a problem with people that don’t know how to decline politely

@Miss_Macy – O wrong nau!? reject him in peace and go

    Source:Ghpage

