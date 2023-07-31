Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Prophet Owusu Bempah has been hit with an accusation from a lady who claims to have had a thing to do with him in the past.

According to the lady, the leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International had a thing to do with her in the past and they made videos of their bedroom act.

She claimed that before the preacher started sleeping with her, he promised to get her a role in the NPP presidential campaign team so she could make some money from the politicians but failed to do that.

The lady who made this known said the preacher also promised to get her a three-bedroom house but she is yet to get that one as well.

She continued by stating that she could no longer hold herself if the preacher didn’t provide what he promised revealing that she would be forced to leak the video she took of him in the hotel.

She also disclosed that her private part hasn’t been the same ever since the preacher had sex with her in the hotel.

Watch the video below:

Rev Owusu Bempah is yet to speak on this allegation levelled against him.

