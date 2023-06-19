type here...
Rev Owusu Bempah finally reacts to the alleged audio leak of him threatening IGP Dampare; tells more

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International (Glorious Chapel) Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has finally reacted to the viral audio recording alleged to be him.

In the audio leak, the voice in the audio is heard threatening IGP Dampare that he should be careful while expressing what he has done for President Akuffo-Addo.

The alleged leak audio of Rev Owusu Bempah further revealed that he made dirty sacrifices for the NPP before they could win their elections.

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah has vehemently denied any knowledge of a viral audio recording in which he is heard making threats against the IGP Dampare.

The man of God has labelled the audio as a fabrication by his detractors, aimed at tarnishing his image and reputation.

The leaked audio, which contains menacing remarks directed towards the IGP, allegedly stems from recent arrests and alleged maltreatment.

In response to the leaked audio, Prophet Owusu Bempah in a press statement on June 14, 2023, unequivocally stated that he had no knowledge of its existence and denied being the voice heard in the recording.

    Source:GHPAGE

