A notorious landlord met his waterloo after he was caught red-handed sleeping with his male tenant’s second wife.

A Tanzanian landlord was placed in public and flogged mercilessly before being slapped with a heavy fine after he was caught red-handed having sex with his tenant’s second wife.



According to reports, the shameful incident reportedly happened at Kibwera village in the Geita district of Geita province (Tanzania).

READ ALSO: Female tenant arrested for squeezing landlord’s testicles to death over electricity bill



According to a report by Millard Ayo, Katayo Bote was publicly caned and fined over KSh 11,000.

As narrated by the tenant who has two wives, he realized that his second and younger wife had been getting too close to the landlord since they moved into his house.

Ndalawa who lives in the same house with his two wives said he caught his lover and the landlord in her room getting intimate.



It is reported that the village chairman Simion Kisinza confirmed the incident, saying it was reported to the leadership of the village and they decided to punish Katayo to serve as a deterrent to others.

Katayo is said to be noted for sleeping with other men’s wives and it appears the residents could not tolerate his immoral conduct anymore.

READ ALSO: Lady begs landlord to sleep with her to cancel her rent arrears