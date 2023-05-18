type here...
Lasmid need to pay people who watched his performance at the VGMAs – DJ slim

By Qwame Benedict
Radio presenter and Disc Jockey known as DJ Slim has called out Highly Spiritual Signee Lasmid asking him to pay people who attended the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and watched his performance.

The Friday Night hitmaker’s performance at the just-ended VGMA was ranked as the worst performer on the night despite performing his hit song which was a danceable song.

After his performance, social media users bashed him for not putting in effort adding that he just wasted time on stage pressing his phones.

Following his abysmal performance, DJ Slim during his recent conversation on Hitz FM insisted that Lasmid needs to pay the event attendees 100 for wasting their time to watch his performance.

He continued that all the millions who watched from home also deserve to be given an amount of Ghc50 for also wasting their eyes to watch his performance.

According to him, Lasmid has no reason or excuse to perform in that manner judging from the fact that he is a product of a reality show.

DJ Slim disclosed that what baffles him more was the fact that Lasmid wasn’t performing live all he need was to mime and he failed woefully.

Watch the video below:

    Source:Ghpage

